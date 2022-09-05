Goa: Crackdown launched on drugs

Representative Image |

Mapusa: Amidst allegations that Goa is turning out to be a safe haven for drug lords, Goa Police swung into action in the wee hours of Sunday cracking down on a rave party in a popular club along the Vagator-Anjuna coast, booked the owner of the club and arrested five persons with drugs in three separate incidents.

One of the accused was found in possession of 1.10 gram of Methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug used at rave parties.

On getting specific information that a rave party was being organised at a club in Vagator-Ozran, Anjuna, the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) and Anjuna Police in a joint operation raided Club 9 Bar and arrested one Mithun Gopal (27) of Bengaluru who was attending the party and was found in possession of 1.10 gram of Methamphetamine worth Rs 10,000.

Police also arrested the party organiser, Wayne Davis (34) of Coxtown, Bengaluru and further booked the club owner.

An offence under Section 22 (a) and 25 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

The action of police in the State in drug-related cases had come under scrutiny after Hyderabad Police accused Goa Police of not co-operating in nabbing drug gangsters operating from the Goan soil.

In another late night joint raid by the ANC and Anjuna Police, two Tanzanian nationals were arrested for possession of various kinds of drugs in varying quantities.

The two accused had allegedly come to deliver the consignment to some customers.

The joint team intercepted the two women accused, Catherine Hayuma (25) and Bianca Shayo (25) at Muddi Zor, Anjuna and found in their possession Charas weighing 20 grams, LSD 0.04 grams and Cocaine weighing 2 grams all worth Rs 60,000 in international market.

“The accused ladies were part of a racket involving supply of various drugs to customers in coastal areas of North Goa,” DySP, Jivba Dalvi informed.

Both have been arrested under Section 20(b) (ii) (A) of the NDPS Act.

In yet another raid, Anjuna Police arrested Udit Daswani (22), a resident of Gujarat for possession of Ganja.

The police had specific information that the accused was coming to deliver drugs in Anjuna and accordingly laid a trap and caught him red handed with Ganja worth Rs 6,000.

PSI Sahil Warang and other police officials conducted the raid.

The first two raids were conducted under the supervision of SP North Shobit Saxena (IPS) along with SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi and ANC PI Arun Dessai and Anjuna PI, Prashal Dessai while the third raid was conducted by the Anjuna Police.

Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, C V Anand had said that drug gangsters were “operating from their haven in Goa” and supplying a cocktail of party drugs across the country.

After the drug bust in Telangana, last month, the trail of the origin of drugs led the Hyderabad Police to the State of Goa from where the drug gangsters were allegedly operating from.

Hyderabad Police are also looking for the arrest of Curlies owner, Edwin Nunes who is presently in the custody of Goa Police in the Sonali Phogat murder case.

