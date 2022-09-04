Watchman Murder Case: Goa Police to reach Sagar in MP to interrogate 'serial killer'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Goa Police will come to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh to interrogate the 'serial killer' held for allegedly murdering four security guards, as he earlier worked in the coastal state and the police want to ask him about some unresolved cases there, an official said on Sunday.

The 18-year-old accused, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, had targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in MP's Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal, police earlier said.

The first three killings happened in a span of 72 hours a few days back, while the fourth victim from Bhopal fell prey a few hours before Dhurve was arrested on Friday.

"During interrogation, Dhurve said he worked in Goa earlier. We subsequently informed Goa Police about it. So, the Goa Police will be coming to Sagar in a day or two to interrogate him about the unsolved cases there," Inspector General of Police, Sagar range, Anurag told PTI.

On Saturday, Sagar's Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said the arrested killer was not a psychopath but had a criminal mindset.

"He is well-versed in social media and knows a bit of English as well. He killed the four persons to make quick money as he robbed all his victims," the official said.

Dhurve had confessed to the four murders, Nayak said, adding that the accused was influenced by social media and desperate to become famous.

Dhurve allegedly killed Sonu Verma (23), who was a security guard in a marble shop, by hitting him with a marble pillar in Khajuri area of Bhopal on Thursday night, police earlier said.

Earlier, he allegedly killed factory guard Kalyan Lodhi with a hammer in Sagar on the intervening night of August 28-29, Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty as security guard at a college, on the intervening night of August 29-30, and watchman Mangal Ahirwar on the intervening night of August 30-31.

Police said they were also conducting into the killing of a guard in Bhopal in May for possible links to Dhurve.

He was arrested in Bhopal on Friday after police managed to track the location of the mobile phone he had stolen from one of his alleged victims.

A local court had initially remanded him in police custody for one day.

On Saturday evening, police got his custody for another day after producing him in court.

Read Also Watchman Serial Killings: Teen killer wanted to sell farmland to start a business