Goa: Cosmic Spirit Festival At Dream Beach - Where Sound Meets Secrecy

PANAJI: Barely 2 km from Chapora’s viewpoint is a pristine beach that surprisingly remains elusive to most. This clandestine coastal haven has turned into a mega party zone which is held on lines with Sunburn, not once but twice a year; and something that not many are still in the know.

The not-so-new Electronic Dance Music (EDM) -- Cosmic Spirit Festival – is in its third year and the venue chosen by its organizers is incidentally close to Sunburn’s destination at Vagator. It is also scheduled around the same time of the year as the latter – from December 28-30.

Dream Beach-Haven for music lovers

Sources have confirmed to The Goan that this secret Dream Beach is the place where thousands of party revellers from different countries descend for three days of non-stop music. Why is it kept hush-hush is a mystery even though the organisers - 3rd Dimensional Agency - are already selling individual and group teaser tickets costing around ₹5,999, and ₹29,995, respectively.

The clandestine nature of this event has raised serious concerns given that it is being held on government property -- Goa Tourism Development Corporation -- and probably without the knowledge of local authorities. In fact, when the COVID-19 pandemic compelled people across the world to confine themselves within the walls of their homes; this festival took birth.

The Goan tried to contact the GTDC Chairman Ganesh Gaonkar, tourism officials, and the SDM Mapusa, none of whom were available for comment.

However, a senior Secretariat official confirmed that no application from Cosmic organizers has so far been filed with the local authorities for any permission. “We are not even aware of this festival. In the past too, there was probably no application for all-round permission,” he said.

People get invitations to attend the show

On the other hand, the EDM organizer has already called out to the people to attend the show. “...After all the love and support that we have received from COSMIC SPIRIT II & COSMIC SPIRIT III, we are ready to blast once again this season. All the way from the hospitality to the production and execution, we are constantly striving to improve...There will be new experiences, new kinds of people, and new states of mind, as well as a new you...” reads an extract of its introduction on the festival’s social mega page.

Sources further said the event organizers have managed to shield the venue as well as the party from the local authorities, despite the delicate ecosystem also being a cause of concern as huge vehicles are used to transport music systems and other decor materials on the beach.

What’s interesting is that the colossal volume of the music remains unchallenged by complaints of noise pollution. The reason is that the sound faces the sea. Another prominent stakeholder revealed that they are indeed aware of the festival, and that it remains away from the eyes of the locals, for reasons best known to the concerned departments.

