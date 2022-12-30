18 more from Mumbai held in Goa for stealing mobiles | Representative Image

Panaji: With the arrest of 18 more people from Mumbai involved in stealing mobile phones, Goa Police on Friday claimed to have recovered 29 high-end mobile phones worth Rs 10,00,000 from their possession.

Calangute Police had on Thursday arrested 12 members of two gangs from Maharashtra involved in theft of mobile phones in the coastal state. About 41 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh had been recovered.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, Anjuna Police have busted a mobile thieves gang at Sunburn venue in North Goa.

"We had received information that many thieves will be coming to the Sunburn festival to commit thefts of mobile phones. Accordingly the staff were deployed in civil clothes at specific points to keep a watch on suspicious persons moving around.

Two persons were found moving suspiciously after which they were rounded up and questioned. Further, they disclosed that they along with their friends have come to the festival to steal mobile phones," he said.

He said that further investigation led the police team to one hotel in Calangute, during which the remaining 16 persons were also arrested.

"Three vehicles which were used by the accused persons have also been seized by the police," Dalvi said.

A total of 29 high-end mobile phones worth around Rs 10,00,000 have been seized from their possession. "An offence under section 379 R/w 34 IPC has been registered and all accused persons are arrested," police said.