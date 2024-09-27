Goa: Corruption Claims Emerge Over Kala Academy Renovation Ahead Of International Film Festival of India As Artists & Congress Seek Accountability

Goa: The Goa government's recent announcement that the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will take place at the renovated Kala Academy has sparked intense criticism from opposition leaders and local artists. Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude revealed on Thursday that a team led by Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju had inspected the venue in preparation for the event.

However, not everyone is pleased with the development. Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar has vocally criticized the renovation process, alleging widespread corruption. He raised alarms about the structural integrity of the Kala Academy, citing problems such as roof leaks and a snake discovered beneath the seating area. Chodankar is urging the Public Works Department (PWD), overseen by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, to conduct a thorough assessment.

“It’s essential to prioritize the safety of such vital venues beyond just cultural programming. Yet corruption pervades every level, and accountability remains absent,” Chodankar stated, calling for Sawant to respond to these pressing concerns.

Artists Express Frustration Over Auditorium's Condition

Francis Coelho, founding treasurer of the Goa Kala Rakhonn Mandd, a local artists' association, also expressed frustration over the auditorium's condition following its recent reopening after extensive renovations. “The sound system is inadequate, the air conditioning fails, and the lighting is poor. We expected a fully functional venue after such a lengthy closure, but instead, we received this,” Coelho remarked.

Coelho has joined calls for a detailed report on the renovation project, requesting transparency regarding costs, timelines, and contractors involved. “The government has ignored the artist community's input, evident in the subpar results. This is not how public projects should be executed,” he asserted.

The demand for transparency and accountability is growing, with the Goa Kala Rakhonn Mandd advocating for an independent inquiry led by a retired judge to investigate the renovation’s shortcomings. They argue that without an impartial review, public trust in the government's handling of such projects will continue to diminish.

As IFFI draws closer, attention turns to the Goa government to address these issues and ensure that the Kala Academy meets the expectations of both the local community and international attendees.