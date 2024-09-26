Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Flags Illegal Project Approvals In Eco-Sensitive Zones, Urges Governor's Intervention

Congress Vice President Sunil Kawanthkar (R) | FPJ | X

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has raised concerns about illegal project approvals granted by the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (GIPFB) in environmentally sensitive areas.

About The Letter By Congress Vice President Sunil Kawanthkar

On September 20, 2024, Congress Vice President Sunil Kawanthkar addressed a letter to the Governor of Goa, urging intervention regarding the project by Spark Healthline Private Limited in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and No Development Zone (NDZ) of Reis Magos, Bardez.

The letter outlines serious environmental violations, such as hill cutting and construction on steep slopes, which violate state regulations. Kawanthkar emphasized the party’s commitment to protecting Goa, criticizing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for prioritizing corporate interests over environmental protection.

Not A New Thing

This scrutiny of the GIPFB isn’t new. Earlier, on June 13, 2024, the Bombay High Court in Goa issued notices to the IPB concerning the contentious Deltin Town Project in Dhargalim. Local activists, including Swapnesh Sherlekar and senior citizen Rohidas Harmalkar, filed a petition against the project, highlighting its location within a command area of the Tillari Irrigation Project and arguing that the land, originally designated for agriculture, was improperly converted for commercial use without a thorough environmental impact assessment.

The proposed integrated resort's approval under the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation of Single Window Clearance Act, 2021, has raised alarms over its potential to jeopardize local livelihoods and damage Goa’s fragile ecosystem. The High Court has demanded justifications from the IPB and relevant government departments for their regulatory breaches.

The Deltin Town controversy reflects broader concerns about the IPB’s growing authority to approve projects with insufficient oversight. Kawanthkar’s letter reiterates similar worries regarding the Reis Magos project, citing significant environmental violations.

The Risks Of The IPB Bill

A central issue for the opposition is the extensive powers conferred to the IPB by the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation of Single Window Clearance Act, 2021. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is advocating for further expansions of this act, which could grant the IPB unchecked authority to approve projects throughout Goa, bypassing essential environmental, planning, and local governance protocols. Critics, including Congress leaders and BJP MLA Michael Lobo, have denounced this bill as perilous, cautioning that it could effectively transform the IPB into a “mini-government.”

Lobo has expressed strong opposition to the bill, arguing it centralizes power in the hands of the Chief Minister and a few others, diminishing transparency and public accountability. “This bill poses a serious threat to Goa’s environment and future,” he stated, resonating with concerns voiced by environmentalists and political adversaries alike.

While the bill is currently under review following significant backlash, worries persist regarding its potential approval. If enacted, it would enable the government to expedite mega-projects without necessary environmental assessments, further threatening Goa’s ecological integrity.