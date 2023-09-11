Goa: Congress Leader Trains Guns At Khaunte Over Porvorim ‘Lawlessness’

Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Opposition Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Sunday trained guns at Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte over what he alleged was total lawlessness in Porvorim with police officials doing the politician’s bidding while discharging duties.

Chodankar alleged that ministers and MLAs, in particular Khaunte, are using police and other officials to wield power and instill a fear psychosis among the common people.

'CM's failure to maintain law and order'

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has failed to maintain law and order. There is no control on crime against women, murders and accidents. He has failed as home minister,” Chodankar said, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the capital city.

“Police officers, who should actually protect the interest of the people, help these ruling politicians to do illegal things,” Chodankar said.

Even advocates cannot take up cases of the common man which goes against the interest of the Porvorim MLA. Senior counsel Surendra Desai said in open court that he too can be assaulted. He said that even advocates and judges are not safe. This is because the Chief Minister is protecting his colleagues,” Chodankar said and recalled the 2020 case of the murder of a social activist Vilas Methar from Salvador Do Mundo.

Chodankar also alleged that he has a viral video-clip of a police officer from Porvorim threatening the Salvador do Mundo Sarpanch Roshani Sawaikar and her husband Rajesh, to work in the interest of the local MLA, else she will be booked in some cases.

They (Sawaikars) are being pressured to change the power equation in the panchayat, he said.

DGP must act switfly against corrupt police officers

According to Chodankar, one Sunil Desai of Gujarat who is allegedly publicy boasting of wielding influence even over Sawant, has filed a complaint against the Sawaikar couple as a pressure tactic. “The DGP should inquire into both these matters and act against his officers who are working at the behest of ministers and harassing the common man,” Chodankar demanded.

Chodankar was accompanied by Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar, Porvorim Block President Mario Athaide, Porvorim Congress Leader Vikas Prabhudesai and Ramkrishna Jalmi, at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Prabhudesai demanded that the Vilas Methar murder case be given to the CBI for investigation.

