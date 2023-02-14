Goa: Margao police nab accused who fled WB

The Margao police has arrested a native of West Bengal who was wanted in his home state for offences committed under the Information Technology Act.

A team of West Bengal police has come down to Goa in search of the accused who had fled the state after committing the offence.

Margao police informed that the accused had allegedly made objectionable photographs of a woman go viral.

After coming to Goa, the accused was staying at Mandopa in Navelim village and was working as a tile fitter.

The West Bengal police is expected to take the accused back home after obtaining a transit warrant.