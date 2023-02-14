e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Margao police nab accused who fled WB

Goa: Margao police nab accused who fled WB

The Margao police has arrested a native of West Bengal who was wanted in his home state for offences committed under the Information Technology Act.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Margao police has arrested a native of West Bengal who was wanted in his home state for offences committed under the Information Technology Act.

A team of West Bengal police has come down to Goa in search of the accused who had fled the state after committing the offence.

Margao police informed that the accused had allegedly made objectionable photographs of a woman go viral.

After coming to Goa, the accused was staying at Mandopa in Navelim village and was working as a tile fitter.

The West Bengal police is expected to take the accused back home after obtaining a transit warrant.

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Bison rampage through plantation in Ibrampur

Goa: Bison rampage through plantation in Ibrampur

Goa: Siolim local held with drugs worth Rs 2 lakh

Goa: Siolim local held with drugs worth Rs 2 lakh

Goa: Margao police nab accused who fled WB

Goa: Margao police nab accused who fled WB

Goa: Citizens disappointed after internet outage disrupts services in MMC

Goa: Citizens disappointed after internet outage disrupts services in MMC

Goa: Three years later, Margao municipality still struggling to tackle city waste

Goa: Three years later, Margao municipality still struggling to tackle city waste