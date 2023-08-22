Goa: Colvale Police Arrest Local For Trafficking Drugs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh

Colvale cops with drug peddlar Sural Fadte | TheGoanDigital

Colvale Police Station, under SDPO Mapusa, Jiva Dalvi, conducted a narcotics raid today near Binani, and arrested an individual Mr. Sural Fadte, aged 27, in possession of narcotics, including 12 grams of suspected MDMA and 200 grams of suspected ganja, with a total estimated street value of ₹1,40,000.

Sural has been charged under Section 22(c) and Section 20(b)(i)(A) for unlawful possession of cannabis under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. He is presently in police custody, pending further legal proceedings.

Further investigation is in progress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)