﻿Goa: Child Rights Body Wants Women PSIs As Child Welfare Officers

The Goan Network

Goa: The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has recommended the State government deployment of women police sub-inspectors (PSIs) as child welfare police officers in critical police stations.

The recommendation aligns with the mandates outlined in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the child rights body said in a letter to Chief Secretary & Secretary, Home after its monthly joint review meeting of the child protection system. It sought a compliance report within 30 days from the goverment.

"Stakeholders from the child protection system strongly advocate for the immediate and augmented deployment of Women Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) as Child Welfare Police Officers in critical police stations," GSCPCR said in the letter.

"The urgency of this recommendation is emphasized by the current unsatisfactory and insufficient deployment of Women PSIs as Child Welfare Police Officers, particularly in police jurisdictions where reported crimes against children are visibly of concern. Critical police stations identified include Mapusa, Panaji, Panaji Women Police Station, Old Goa, Calangute, Porvorim, Margao Town, Colva, Vasco, Maina Curtorim, Fatorda, among others.

Sexual crimes against children on the rise

"Recent times have witnessed a notable surge in reported crimes, especially those falling under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. To effectively address and investigate such cases, stakeholders firmly assert that the deployment of Women PSIs, specifically trained as Child Welfare Police Officers, is imperative," the letter stated.

"Child victims necessitate a nuanced and empathetic approach, considering the psychological and emotional impact of the crimes they endure. Women PSIs, equipped with specialized training, can play a pivotal role in creating a safe and supportive environment for child victims during investigations. Their understanding of the unique needs of children will significantly contribute to ensuring justice and the overall well-being of the child victims.

"Stakeholders acknowledge the challenges associated with crimes against children and the increasing complexity of such cases. Therefore, this recommendation aims to enhance investigative processes, ensuring a child-friendly and trauma-informed approach that aligns with the spirit of the Juvenile Justice Act," the letter signed by commission chairperson Peter F Borges stated.