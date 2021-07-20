CBI arrests Goa-based chef on charges of sexually abusing 25-30 children

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in an on-going investigation of a case accruing from allegations of sexual abuse of children.

It has been alleged by the CBI that the accused was using electronic mail facility for connecting with other paedophiles outside the country.

He would use cloud-based services for storing illegal child sexual abuse content; then, he would access free photo-sharing websites based in other countries and use social networking websites and platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp for connecting with individuals abroad for trading and sharing child sexual abuse material in huge quantity.

According to the CBI, it had registered a case on June 22 last year based on information provided by the Interpol that some accused persons were involved in child pornography.

In November last year, the Online Child Sexual Abuse Unit of the CBI had arrested a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for ten years; he would sell the videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on dark net to paedophiles across the globe.

The agency had claimed that the accused, a resident of Chitrakoot district, had allegedly victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur.