CBI arrests Goa-based chef on charges of sexually abusing 25-30 children

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in an on-going investigation of a case accruing from allegations of sexual abuse of children.
It has been alleged by the CBI that the accused was using electronic mail facility for connecting with other paedophiles outside the country.
He would use cloud-based services for storing illegal child sexual abuse content; then, he would access free photo-sharing websites based in other countries and use social networking websites and platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp for connecting with individuals abroad for trading and sharing child sexual abuse material in huge quantity.
According to the CBI, it had registered a case on June 22 last year based on information provided by the Interpol that some accused persons were involved in child pornography.
In November last year, the Online Child Sexual Abuse Unit of the CBI had arrested a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for ten years; he would sell the videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on dark net to paedophiles across the globe.
The agency had claimed that the accused, a resident of Chitrakoot district, had allegedly victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur.
"During the investigation of the Chitrakoot case we came across information about the accused from Goa. The 29-year-old accused used to stay in Mumbai and has done his diploma in Hotel Management; later, he had shifted to Goa where he was working as a chef. At least 25 children, including boys and girls, had been victimised by the accused in eight to ten years. We are probing if he had lured or blackmailed the victims. In a clandestine operation we had arrested the accused a fortnight ago. We suspect more persons could be involved in the case," said a CBI official.
"It was alleged that the accused was involved in sexual abuse of children in and around Goa and Maharashtra and also recorded these acts by using his mobile phones, digital camera & other electronic devices etc. It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published and transmitted by the accused persons using internet and the Dark Web.
During searches, a mobile phone, hard drive, pen drive and laptop allegedly used by the accused to access CSAM were recovered. On completion of the CBI custody, the accused was produced on Tuesday before the POCSO Court at Goa and was remanded to Judicial Custody, said CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)