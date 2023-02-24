Goa: Calangute man forced to apologise, chant Bharat Maata Ki Jai after foreign YouTuber shows him supporting Pakistan in video (WATCH)

Goa: Calangute man made to apologise for supporting Pakistan during cricket match; video surfaces | Screengrab

Goa: A hotel owner was recently made to apologise publicly in Calangute area after a video, in which he expressed support for the Pakistan cricket team, went viral on social media.

In the video now going viral on social media, the man is forcefully made to kneel on the floor and hold his ears. He was then made to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" to prove his loyalty to the country.

The man who was supporting Pakistan in Goa pic.twitter.com/jE8IidAf9K — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 24, 2023

Man supported Pakistan during cricket match against New Zealand

The man was made to apologise after a video uploaded by YouTuber Davud Akhundzada, showing a group of men rooting for Pakistan, went viral on social media.

Akhundzada, while recording a vlog in Calangute, came across a group of men who were watching a cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

On asking the men whom they were rooting for, a middle-aged man, seated on a chair, promptly responded “Pakistan.”

After Akhundzada asked him the reason for supporting the country, he stated that the place was a "Muslim area".

Akhundzada, who hails from Prague in the Czech Republic, was surprised by the response.

“Interesting fact, seeing that they are cheering for Pakistan in India in the bazaar in Goa against New Zealand,” he said.

One of the people sitting and watching the match say the man is the owner of the hotel where the cricket match was being played.

The YouTube video was uploaded on November 26, 2022. However, the vlogger tweeted the clip in which the man expressed support for Pakistan on February 22, 2023, after which it went viral.

After the video went viral post his tweeting, the hotel owner was forced to kneel down and apologise along with his staff.

