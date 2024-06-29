 Goa: Bus-Scooter Collision In Reis Magos Leaves 61-Year-Old Rider Dead
Goa: Bus-Scooter Collision In Reis Magos Leaves 61-Year-Old Rider Dead

Updated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Porvorim: A scooter rider was killed after he was knocked down by a tourist bus near Canara Bank in Reis Magos on Friday at 10.40 am.

Statement Of Porvorim Police

Porvorim police said Sadanand K. Surlikar (61) of Betim was proceeding towards Reis Magos on his scooter and while turning right near the Canara bank at Reis Magos, he was knocked down by a tourist bus that was coming from Candolim.

Surlikar who sustained grievous head injuries was shifted to Goa Medical College Hospital at Bambolim for treatment. However, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors on duty.

Porvorim police later arrested the bus driver Ratnakar Naik (47) from Quepem and registered an offence against him under Section 279 and 304(A) of IPC. Porvorim ASI Devanand Redkar is investigating the case. 

