Goa: Buffalo Rescued From Tillari Canal After Day-Long Rescue Operations

Pernem: A buffalo was rescued by a forest team from the main canal of Tillari at Hankhane-Hasapur in Pernem after a day-long operation on Sunday evening.

The buffalo had fallen in the canal on Saturday night, and forest officers at Ibrampur were informed about the incident.

Range Forest Officer Raju Kharpalkar along with his forest team and rescuers Samir Shetkar, Vishal Gawas, Gopi Halarnkar, Vishal Naik, Budhaji Hasapurkar, Chetan, Viraj, Shahu and Amresh tried to pull the buffalo out of the canal in the morning and succeeded in their task only by evening.