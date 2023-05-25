Goa: Buffaloes mowed down by running train at Margao

In a tragic incident, She buffaloes were mowed down by the running Vasco-Cullem train on Wednesday evening along the Seraulim-Margao stretch of the railway line.

While four She buffaloes were killed on the spot on Wednesday’s incident, carcass of a decomposed buffalo was found along the tracks, indicating that the cattle were run over by the running trains in the last few days.

Wednesday’s incident occurred at around 6.10 pm when the Vasco-Cullem was due to Chug at the Margao railway station. The train driver is believed to have applied the brake, but could not save the cattle.

The train made a halt at the accident spot before heading towards Margao.

Passengers travelling on the Vasco-Cullem train told the media that they heard a sound and cattle moving around the tracks after the accident.

“After the engine driver stopped the train, we realized that around four she buffaloes were mowed down. Close to the site lay the carcass of highly decomposed buffalo,” the passenger added.