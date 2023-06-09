Goa: Bogmalo Becomes First VP To Enhance Commercial Taxes

Bogmalo-Chicolna Panchayat has become the first panchayat in the State to implement the assessment and enhancement of commercial taxes in its jurisdiction after taking locals into confidence through a Gram Sabha.

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, who addressed a news conference along with Bogmalo Sarpanch Sankalp Mahale, secretary Merida Mesta and other panch members, complimented the panchayat for the good work taken for the benefit of locals while also marching towards a self-sufficient panchayat.

"Every panchayat was given a directive to collect taxes and pending dues, and to take steps to collect all revenue to make themselves self-sustainable,” said Godinho.

“Bogmalo panchayat has become the first panchayat in the State to take people into confidence and convene a Gram Sabha to implement assessment and enhancement of commercial taxes.”

“Bogmalo Panchayat should be complimented for the great work being done, especially for work on the Bogmalo football ground in association with FC Goa. The new Panchayat Ghar will be taken up here and for the first time in 17 years, we have cleaned a major Nullah to prevent flooding besides having a new transformer.”

Godinho said other works initiated by the panchayat include development of a beachside road which collapsed, a new toilet facility, a road with benches and lighting, garbage management in the MRF shed and works across all wards.

Bogmalo Sarpanch Sankalp Mahale said the panchayat was determined to become self-sufficient.

"This panchayat was established in 1997 but since then there were no commercial taxes despite having so many commercial establishments and taxes were calculated at Rs 8 per sq. mtr which is applicable for residential premises,” said Mahale.

The sarpanch said the panchayat had decided to implement commercial taxes, but due to Covid pandemic it decided to keep it on hold because the panchayat did not want to burden people.

“The question was when to implement the commercial taxes and we took all panch members and secretary into confidence and went to the people. We had around 400-odd structures which were paying very less taxes and we took them also into confidence.”

“We conducted a Gram Sabha and approved re-assessment and further carried another special Gram Sabha and implemented re-assessment and tax enhancement. This revenue will help us to be self-sufficient and use our revenue for some urgent works,” said Mahale.