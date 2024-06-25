 Goa: Bindiya Naik Elected Unopposed As Salvador Do Mundo's New Sarpanch
Since Bindiya Naik was the lone panch to file a nomination, she was declared elected unopposed.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Porvorim: Bindiya Bhagwant Naik has been elected unopposed as sarpanch of Salvador do Mundo. The post had fallen vacant after former sarpanch Roshni Savoikar had submitted her resignation two months ago on account of personal reasons.

Special Meeting Convened By Mapusa Block Development Officer

The Mapusa Block Development officer had convened a special meeting on Monday to the elect new Sarpanch. Only five panchayat members, Roshni Savoikar, Namrata Vijay Chodankar, Rajesh Savoikar, Krishnakant Chodankar and Bindiya Bhagwant Naik attended the meeting. The four other panch members, Sandeep Salgaonkar, Reena Fernandes, Vijay Dalvi and Dattaram Redkar remained absent.

Extension Officer of Mapusa Block Development Office Khushali Halarnkar conducted the election proceedings and Panchayat Secretary Jnyanesh Khorjuvekar assisted him.

