Goa: Rotary Club Of Margao Midtown Donates 100 Bicycles To Underprivileged Girls To Mark 25th Anniversary

Margao: Rotary Club of Margão Midtown on Monday distributed around 100 cycles to 100 girl Students drawn from various schools along the coastal Salcette belt, with some of the student hailing from distant Canacona and Mashem to help get to school on time.

Most of these students come from weak socio-economic backgrounds and have been struggling to come to school or had to walk long distances to get to school. To ensure that their journey to school was effortless they were given these cycles at the hands of Yogiraj Kamat President of BPS Sports Club and Siddesh and other Representatives of the Heritage Village Resort and Spa in the presence of Rtn Dr. Lenny Da Costa District Governor Nominee, Dist 3170, Club President Nilesh Loliencar, Secretary Santosh George and other Club members.

Project Organised To Commemorate 25th Year Of The Charter Of The Club

This project was organised to commemorate the 25th Year of the charter of the club which marked 25 years of Rotary Club of Margão Midtown working for the benefit of the needy in their community and was supported by Heritage Village Resorts and Spa Arossim through their CSR initiative.

Rotary Club Margão Midtown over the years has done a number of projects to support the student community in the state of Goa from providing E-learning systems to schools, Computers and Libraries to schools to installing Safe drinking water systems and hand wash facilities.