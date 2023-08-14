Goa: As Devotees Gear Up For Pilgrimage, Tiatrists Too All Set To Stage First Show Post-Pandemic At Vailankani

Vailankani train ticket booking | The Goan Network

MARGAO: As pilgrims gear up for the annual pilgrimage to the pilgrim centre of Vailankani in India’s Southern State of Tamil Nadu, a group Konkani stage artists and musicians are bracing up to pack their bags and instruments to head to the pilgrim centre.

Reason: Post-Covid, Konkani tiatr will return back at the Our Lady of Vailankani Church complex as Director Inacio Dias is set to stage his show for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the annual pilgrimage.

Konkani Magnnem (Prayer) to be staged at Vailankani Church

Written by Fr Soccoro Rebelo, Konkani tiatr Magnnem (Prayer) will be staged at the main stage of Vailankani Church on August 28 on the eve of the famous Maddi of Our Lady of Vailankani. This is the 15th year that Inacio Dias will be staging his tiatr under the banner of Valanka and Vanesteve production at Vailankani coinciding with the Maddi and novenas of Our Lady of Vailankani.

Says Inacio: “We have been staging a tiatr or a Konkani musical show at Vailankani ahead of the Maddi and Novenas of Our Lady of Vailankani every year for the last 15 years. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic came in the way of the pilgrimage as well as the entertainment programme hosted at the centre.”

He added: “This thought of staging our Konkani tiatr and musical show at Vailankani had come after we had found that pilgrims from other states were staging their musical and entertainment programmes ahead of the Maddi and Novenas. Hence, we also decided to stage our own programmes, which have now been continuing for the last 15 years.”

Special train to Vailankani to depart from Vasco

Meanwhile, the special train to Vailankani will depart from Vasco on August 27, at 21.55 hours which will reach Vailankani on August 29, at 03.50.

“Every year, the special train used to leave Vasco on August 27 morning. We request the railway authorities to revert back to the morning departure since it will go a long way in helping the pilgrims to reach Vailankani on time and make arrangements, including accommodation,” informed Aquem-Baixo panchayat member Inacio Dias.

