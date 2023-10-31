﻿Goa: Around 250 Shops Operating Without Licence In Vasco, Says MMC

An MMC team seals a shop in Vasco for operating without a trade licence. | The Goan Network

VASCO: In a surprising disclosure, the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) has admitted that as many as 250 shops have been operating without a valid trade license from the council in the port town.

This came to light when the MMC on Monday morning conducted a drive and sealed two shops, a hardware store and a book store in Vasco city, for operating without valid licences.

MMC's drive against illegal shops

When contacted, MMC Chairperson Girish Borker said the drive had begun about eight days ago. “Upon inquiry, we have a list of around 250 shops that are operating without a valid trade license. Some shops have never even applied for a trade licence, while a few have not renewed their licenses to date," said Borker.

"On Monday, we carried out an exercise and along with MMC staff, sealed a hardware store and a book stall near Tilak Maidan in Vasco. The bookstall has been operating for over 30 years but has never even applied for a trade license. This is very bad and the MMC will not tolerate such incidents. We will resort to stringent action, including sealing of shops," said Borker.

The MMC chairperson insisted that the council is not targeting any business establishment. “However, everyone carrying out business in the MMC jurisdiction must ensure that they have a trade license or renew it every year. Shopkeepers must ensure that MMC gets its fees on time and this helps the MMC to serve them in a better way.”

MMC forced to seal shops

“We have already sent notices to all these shop owners who have either not applied for trade license or have not renewed them. In case they don't respond in quick time, the MMC will be forced to seal their shops," said Borker.

Borker said he has issued an order to MMC teams to start moving across the city and keeping a check on licences of shops and establishments. “I had asked the MMC staff to inspect all shops and establishments in the municipality to ascertain if they have trade licences and if they have been renewed,” he added.

