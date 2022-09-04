Goa: Archdiocese Directory for 2022-23 released

Vicar General Fr Jose Remedios Fernandes releases the Directory of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman at the Archbishop’s House | The Goan

Panaji: The Directory of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman for 2022-23 was on Saturday released by Vicar General Fr Jose Remedios Fernandes at the Archbishop’s House, in the presence of Director of Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media (DCSCM) Fr Barry Cardozo and Communication Centre staff members.

The Vicar General emphasised that the Directory can be an important link within the Archdiocese as it consists of contact details of all Catholic institutions, priests and nuns, functioning in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

He further added that the information carried in the directory could be very helpful to those who seek information regarding the Archdiocese. These contact details could come handy for any socio-cultural, educational, medical or religious purposes.

The directory is a rich compilation of basic information regarding churches, educational institutions, hospitals and dispensaries, counselling centres, social welfare organisations and groups, catholic movements and apostolates, Diocesan Centres etc.

The Archdiocesan Directory will be available from September 8 at various Parishes in Goa, the DCSCM office in the Archbishop’s House, Light house (Margão), Institute of Good Literature (Jivita Sondex) at Old-Goa Basilica, St Paul’s (Panaji and Mapusa), Bambolim Shrine and central parishes in all deaneries.

Those who want bulk orders can contact the DCSCM by email (dcscmgoa@gmail.com), states a DCSCM press note.

