Goa: Ambelim Honours 'Father Of Opinion Poll' Dr Jack de Sequeira, Installs Life-Size Statue In Village

Margao: A life-size statue of Dr Jack de Sequeira, the Father of the historic Opinion Poll, who had decided in retaining Goa’s distinct identity, was unveiled at Ambelim village on Sunday.

This is perhaps the first statue of the former Opposition leader to be unveiled in South Goa and in Salcete taluka.

The statue unveiling ceremony was held by the Ambelim village panchayat on Sunday evening in the presence of the daughters of late Jack Sequeira and family members, Velim MLA Cruz Silva, Ambelim Sarpanch Alexander D’Silva, Zilla Panchayat member Julio Fernandes, historian Prajal Sakhardande, panchayat members and villagers.

An initiative of social activist Anthony D’Silva, the project was taken up by the Ambelim village panchayat by complying to the legal formalities including permissions and with contributions from Ambelim villagers.

Jack de Sequeira’s daughter Maria Livea thanked the people of Ambelim for the kind gesture of the statue of her father for his contribution to the Opinion Poll movement. She said this is the first statue of Jack Sequeira installed in Salcete taluka.

In his brief address, historian Prajal Sakhardande said that Jack Sequeira deserves the title Father of Opinion Poll considering the role he played as the then Opposition leader and his work in the movement to protect the identity of Goa.

Appreciating the Ambelim panchayat and social activist Anthony D’Silva for the initiative to install Jack Sequeira’s statue in Ambelim, the historian said while people hardly see the statues of the people who led the Opinion Poll movement to oppose Goa’s merger, those who had fought to merge the State into neighbouring Maharashtra are prominently seen around the State.

The Father of the Opinion Poll

Velim MLA Cruz Silva said Dr Jack de Sequeira deserved the title as the Father of the Opinion Poll for taking the leaders and the people along to save the identity of Goa. He said people of Goa should take the lead in installing the statues of leaders in their villages for their contribution to the Opinion Poll.

The Velim MLA said the village will also pay its respect to freedom fighter and two-time MLA Roque Santan Fernandes for his role in the freedom movement and as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

In his brief address, activist Anthony D’Silva expressed his happiness that the statue of Jack De Sequeira has finally materialised in Ambelim. “There were lot of hurdles in the way and we have all overcome the hurdles one by one to finally get the statue installed on Human Rights Day,” he added.