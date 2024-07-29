Goa: Agonda Gram Sabha Demands Equal Status For Konkani Alongside Devanagari; Bans Sunburn Festival In South Goa

Canacona: Agonda gram sabha too joined the chorus in demanding equal status for Konkani in Roman script along with Devanagari script on Sunday. The members also resolved not to permit Sunburn in South Goa or anywhere in the State.

2 Major Resolutions Passed

Agonda gram sabha on Sunday passed these two major resolutions besides decisions to repair the potholed roads, provision the drainage system and streetlights at the newly constructed internal road from Parvem to Desaiwado, construction of retaining wall at Chacktem, besides not permit loud music and bars beyond the permissible time during tourism season in the village.

A congratulatory motion was also passed to congratulate the newly appointed Dy Sarpanch Karuna Faldesai, even as the panchayat was asked to curb dadagiri of Delhiwalas in the village.

Point Made By A Member

A member pointed out that dadagiri of Delhiwalas has come to haunt the villagers, and an incident of a Delhi man high-handedly carrying out illegal construction and tourism activities in the village.

“Panchayat should not entertain such people, and in future if any proposal comes in the panchayat, it should be placed before the gram sabha, before granting any sort of NOC or permission.” Accordingly, a unanimous resolution was passed.

There was also discussion of supplying contaminated water in the village, and besides some members made demands to completely ban plastic use except for water-soft drink bottles (which are recyclable).

Earlier, the sarpanch in the presence of panch members and Panchayat Secretary Amol K Naikgaunkar felicitated meritorious students in the SSC examinations (April 2024) of the two high schools in the village (first three toppers from each of the schools of St Anne’s Institute and Government High School).

After declaring Agonda village as LIC Bima Gram for the 4th time, a team of LIC officers along with its agent Agnelo Fernandes presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the Sarpanch Preettal Fernandes. LIC declares a village Bima Gram with a minimum of 100 policies.