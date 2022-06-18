Goa: After a pause, monsoon to regain traction in state from today

Photo: Representative Image

After a lull, the southwest monsoon is expected to regain traction in the State from June 18 onwards.

The State is expected to experience widespread rain with heavy and very heavy rainfall in isolated places for the next four days. “With the possible strengthening of pressure gradient along the west coast and wind convergence, rainfall activity is very likely to increase gradually in the coming days in the State,” a senior IMD official said.

The IMD bulletin has informed that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on June 18 and 19 along with short intense spells and winds gusting to around 40 kmph.

Similarly, heavy rainfall (rainfall above 64.4 mm in 24 hours) at a few places with very heavy rainfall (rainfall above 115.5 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places is very likely on June 20 and 21.

The IMD has also said there were enough indications that the increased rainfall activity is likely to continue in the second half of next week.