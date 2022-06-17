Indore: Monsoon to hit city in couple of days, says weatherman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

While the Indian Meteorological Department has announced the arrival of monsoon in some districts of Indore division including Khandwa and Burhanpur, Indoreans will have to wait for the arrival of monsoon in the district for two days.

According to officials of the regional meteorological department, monsoon arrival has been announced in some parts of western MP including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, and other districts but it will enter Indore district by June 18-19.

“A cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea is making conditions favourable for further movement of monsoon in other parts of the state and the country. However, a western disturbance over Pakistan is preventing the movement while westerly winds are also taking place,” met officials said adding “Indore district would witness proper spell of rainfall from June 19.”

The officials also said that the pre-monsoon activities are high in the eastern part of the state.

Meanwhile, the weathermen said that the temperature would remain close to 35-37 degrees Celsius for the next two days and light showers would take place.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius which was normal. The humidity level on Thursday morning was 75 per cent while it was 34 per cent in the evening.