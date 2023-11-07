Goa: After 2-Week Haitus, Contractor Restarts Work At Dando Bridge

A JCB machine at work at the Dando bridge site. | The Goan Network

SANGUEM: After a gap of almost two weeks, the contractor has restarted work at the Dando bridge.

After a report in The Goan that work on the bridge work had stopped, Sanguem Councillor Meshu D’Costa made an appeal on social media to complete the work of the bridge or be ready to face another agitation. In his message, D’Costa had accused the government stepmotherly treatment towards the completion of the Dando bridge.

The Dando Bridge

Incidentally, work on the Dando bridge, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹19 crore, was started in 2019, but the work got suspended after the Covid pandemic. It was only after persistent efforts by former Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar that the work was restarted in 2021 but it was once again stopped in 2022. This was followed by an agitation of the locals, which compelled the contractor to get the machinery and manpower back to work at Sanguem.

Two weeks ago, the contractor shifted the machinery from the ground work at Dando Sanguem and residents led by Meshu D’Costa threatened to lead an agitation if work on the bridge is not restarted soon. The contractor has now brought the machinery back for work at Dando bridge and was seen working in full swing on Monday morning

Read Also Goa: Tender for 3rd Borim bridge work likely by next March

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)