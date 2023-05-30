Goa: Tender for 3rd Borim bridge work likely by next March

PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral has said work of the third Borim bridge over River Zuari is likely to tendered by March 2024.

Cabral was speaking along the sidelines of a function to distribute notes books to students at Carriamoddi ward in Curchorem in the presence of Curchorem-Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) Chairperson Dr Jasmine Braganza, Vice-Chairperson Rucha Vasta, councillors and other dignitaries.

“The land acquisition process for the approach road for the third proposed bridge at Borim under the National Highways Act will be completed within seven to eight months and by the end of March next year, the work will be tendered,” said Cabral.

“The proposed 4-lane bridge will connect Borim village with Angadi in Loutolim and will serve as an alternative route to the existing old bridge which will be closed for renovation once the new bridge is completed,” informed Cabral.

It may be recalled that the first bridge at Borim linking the talukas of Salcete and Ponda, which was constructed during the Portuguese colonial rule, had collapsed.

Later, the wreck of the bridge which was in dangerous and dilapidated condition was cleared by PWD after the existing bridge constructed by the State government in 1986.