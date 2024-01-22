Goa: 80 AI Labs To Be Set Up In Schools Across State

AI Lab | Representative image

Panaji: Moving towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) in school education, 80 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Goa are all set to get multi-disciplinary AI labs equipped with kits ranging from advanced robotics to Smart City and smart agriculture to space exploration.

According to the bids invited by the government, the labs will be set up in 80 schools across Goa – 74 in North Goa at Pernem (22), Bardez (18), Tiswadi (30), Sattari (4) and 6 in South Goa- Salcete (1), Dharbandora (2), Quepem (2) and Canacona (1).

Multidisciplinary kits in the AI labs

As per the bid document, multidisciplinary kits in the labs will include Advance Robotics, AI Bionic Arm, Space Exploration, Vision Visual ( with smart solution for visual analysis), Voice Interaction, Satellite Communication, Weather Station, Smart Health, Smart Agriculture and a Smart City kit comprising of diverse array of sensors, displays, controllers, and sophisticated data processing mechanisms.

The bidder is expected to implement a comprehensive teaching and learning platform, accessible through web application with provision for minimum 32 learning sessions which will include 7 introductory sessions and 25 practical sessions. The labs would be set up with the MPLAD funds.