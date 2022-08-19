Goa: 59 lost lives in road mishaps in three months |

As many as 59 people lost their lives in road mishaps in the last three months, while 802 accidents have been reported during this period with an average of about 9 mishaps a day.

Two-wheeler riders have accounted for the most number of deaths, with 51 of the 59 persons who lost their lives.

As per statistics released on accidents and challans issued by the Directorate of Transport, there were 242 road accidents in April, of which 11 lost their lives (9 in North and 2 in South). Eight persons who died were riding two-wheelers and 2 were pillion riders. One pedestrian also died in an accident.

During this period, there were16 grievous accidents (7 in North and 9 in South), 43 minor accidents (17 in North and 26 in South) and 172 non-injury accidents (92 in North and 80 in South).

Of those injured, 21 people were grievously hurt (9 in North and 12 in South) while 49 persons suffered minor Injuries (19 in North and 30 in South).

In May, there were a total of 321 accidents reported and 30 people lost their lives.

Of these 321 accidents, 28 accidents were fatal (16 in North and 12 in South), 15 grievous (6 in North and 9 in South), 65 minor accidents (25 in North and 40 in South) and 213 non-injury accidents (120 in North and 93 in South).

Of 30 persons who lost their lives in road accidents, 18 deaths were in North and 12 deaths were in South.

Sixteen riders and one pillion rider lost their lives in accidents involving two-wheelers. Three pedestrians also lost their lives in hit-and-run cases while 3 four-wheeler drivers lost their lives. There were also two other accident-related deaths in May.

In June, there were 239 road mishaps which claimed 18 lives, of which 14 were two-wheeler riders. One driver, two pedestrians and another person also lost their lives in these accidents.

There were 18 fatal accidents (9 in North and 9 in South), 15 grievous accidents (9 in North and 6 in South), 43 minor accidents (13 in North and 30 in South) and 163 non-injury accidents (82 in North and 81 in South).

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies have been penalising an average of almost 25 persons every day. A total of 2,318 people were fined by enforcement agencies in these 3 months. Transport authorities issued 911 challans in April, 869 Challans in May and 538 Challans in June.

