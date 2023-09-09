 Goa: 54 Home Guards Get Jobs As Constables On Temporary Basis
Their appointment comes less than six months after another 101 home guards were appointed as constables.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Their appointment comes less than six months after another 101 home guards were appointed as constables | Representative Photo

PANAJI: The Goa Police on Friday issued a ‘temporary’ appointed order of 54 home guard volunteers as constables after their recent absorption into the force.

Candidates to undergo mandatory 3-month training

The newly-appointed batch will now undergo the mandatory three-month training at the Police Training School, Valpoi starting September 11.

The order, issued by Superintendent of Police (PHQ) Nelson Albuquerque, states that the appointment is temporary and they will not attain any status of permanent employment.

The new constables will be placed on a two-year probation period and subsequently undergo at least two weeks of induction training in addition to the basic training course.

Appointment can be terminated at any time

“The appointment may be terminated at any time by a month’s notice given by either side, viz, the appointee or the appointing authority, without assigning any reasons…The appointment is provisional and is subject to verification of certificates being done through the issuing authorities and if verification reveals that the certificates submitted are false, the services will be terminated forthwith without assigning any reason and without prejudice to such criminal action as may be taken for production of false certificates,” it said as the order has been issued with approval of the DGP Jaspal Singh. 

