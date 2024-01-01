Goa: 25-Year-Old Crushed Under Running Train In Dudhsagar

Representational photo |

Vasco: In a tragic incident, 25-year-old Kuber Jadhav was crushed under a running train at Dudhsagar on Sunday.

According to Vasco Railway Police Inspector Amarnath Passi, they received a written note about the incident from the Deputy Station Manager at Vasco Railway Station.

“They informed that one person was run over at Railway Track at Dudhsagar. In this connection, Vasco Railway registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 Cr.PC. We visited the spot opposite Dudhsagar Railway Yard, and conducted all police legal formalities over the dead body. The body was shifted to South Goa District Hospital Morgue Margao for preservation and Post Mortem Examination,” Passi said.

Details of the deceased

“The dead body has been identified by the friend of the deceased as Kuber Jadhav, son of Basappa Jadhav, (25), working as a Surveyor and resident of Badami, Dist- Bagalkot, Karnataka. When we conducted an inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased, while attempting to enter the General Coach, accidentally fell underneath the wheel of the running train and succumbed to injuries. No foul play is suspected in the death,” Passi added.

Vasco Railway Police Inspector Amarnath Passi is carrying out further investigation.