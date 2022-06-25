Goa: ﻿23-yr-old rider dies in Margao road mishap

A 23-year-old two-wheeler rider, a native of Mumbai, died in a road accident on the main road in front of the South Goa district Hospital after he was run over by a school bus on Friday.

Fatorda police station in-charge, PI Girendra Naik informed that the two-wheeler rider, Laukush Sharma (23), a native of Mumbai, was working in a pharmacy at Vasco. He said the deceased, who is presently staying at Vasco, had come to Margao for some work when he died in the road accident.

The police are investigating how the rider suddenly came under the wheels of the school bus coming from the opposite direction. Sources said a Municipal truck was proceeding in front of the deceased rider at the time of the accident.

The Fatorda police are investigating.