Goa: Brain-storming session in Margao to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases

Mosquito | File

A district level committee meeting on prevention of vector-borne diseases in South Goa has resolved to implement a host of measures to put a stop to the spread of vector-borne diseases by identifying high risk areas and seeking public participation in preventing the spread of the diseases.

The meeting further decided to come out with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the housing societies on how to prevent vector-borne diseases inside the housing societies, including cleaning of the overhead water tanks inside the complexes.

Chaired by South Goa district Collector, Jyoti Kumari and attended by officials of various agencies, besides NGO Goacan and other organisations, the meeting has sought the pro-active involvement of the Water Resources Department to register drinking water wells and to popularise the maintenance of wells, especially the unused one, which can become mosquito breeding sites.

On identification of high risk areas, it was pointed out that the high risk area be reduced to ward of a panchayat and municipality for better management and handling of the situation.

The meeting took cognizance of the presence of workers and labourers at the industrial estates and resolved to issue relevant directions to the Labour Department to address the issues.

As far as workers employed at the stone quarries are concerned, it was decided to seek the help of the central labour commission to deal with the problems plaguing the workers engaged in laterite quarries.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Goacan coordination Roland Martins informed that the meeting took serious note of the prevailing situation in the district in respect of vector-borne diseases.

He said the district authorities will issue directions to the Health centres to constitute village health and nutrition committees. “The meeting has been proposed to get better compliance from the Director of Panchayats as the panchayats will be all set to elect new members,” he added.