Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira Sets July 31 As Deadline For PWD Contractor To Complete Sanitation Work At South Goa District Collectorate

Margao: Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira on Friday set July 31 as the deadline for the PWD contractor to complete work on the toilets and washrooms in the imposing South Goa district Collectorate.

Sequeira also reviewed the progress of work on the new Margao Civil and Criminal Court building, as the PWD has promised to complete work on the project by 6-7 months.

Sequeira discussed the issue of unsanitary and unhygienic conditions of the toilet blocks in the Matanhy Saldanha Administrative complex with the contractor and PWD officials.

At one stage, the Minister lost his cool and told the contractor point-blank that he may leave the job if he cannot adhere to the deadlines.

Contractor Puts His Point In Front Of Environment Minister

The contractor, on the other hand, claimed that thefts of gadgets have taken place in the administrative complex since he started executing the job of repairing the toilet blocks. The contractor also drew the attention of the Minister to the staff washing tiffin boxes at the sinks and basin, resulting in clogging.

After the review, the Minister told the Additional Collector Srinet Kothwale to ensure that the security deployed at the administrative complex take care of the thefts and also issue instructions to the staff not to use the sinks and wash basins.

After a review of the Margao Civil and Criminal Court building, the Minister told the media that the PWD has promised to complete the work within 6-7 months. He, however, expressed his reservations over the time frame set by the PWD to complete the project.

On the issue of parking for the court building project, he said the government needs to acquire adjacent land for parking. He, however, hastened to add that the PWD needs to study the water and flood pattern around the area which is prone to flooding.