Collectors get power to investigate dual citizenship of Goans after it comes under MHA scanner

The issue of Goa's residents holding dual citizenship by acquiring Portuguese passports has seemingly come under the scanner of the Union Home Ministry which has now expressly sought that it be probed by Collectors of both North and South Goa districts.

By an order issued on Friday, powers vested in the Central government under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 have been entrusted to the two district collectors to inquire into the issue of Goa's residents acquiring citizenship of another country (dual citizenship).

The purpose of this inquiry, the order said, is to make appropriate recommendations to the Central government through the State government related to the issue.

The order in question has been issued by Sumant Singh, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry. It is dated Friday, July 22 and is effective for two years after it is notified in the State's official gazette.

Singh in the order directs that the two collectors follow due process stipulated in the Citizenship Act and the Citizenship Rules, 2009, including inviting objections after due publicity.

"The inquiry shall be conducted in a fair and transparent manner keeping in mind the provisions contained in the Act and the Citizenship Rules, 2009," Singh said in his order.

The Joint Secretary Home has also cautioned the two Collectors that the recommendations they make to the Centre through the State government include details of each case.

The issue of Goans, who have been permitted the option of gaining citizenship of Portugal, exercising it without surrendering their Indian one, has on several occasions in the past fuelled controversies. Politicians and bureaucrats have been accused of holding two passports (dual citizenship) and some cases had even landed in courts.