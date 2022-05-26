Cash, gold worth Rs 20.5 lakh stolen at Shiroda in broad daylight

Representative image | File

Yet another case of broad daylight burglary has been reported in the state, this time at Shiroda. Burglars decamped with gold and cash worth Rs 20.5 lakh in broad daylight by breaking open into an apartment in a residential colony at Shiroda.

Robbers broke into the apartment on the second floor of Veda Residency at Vaze, Shiroda between 11 am to 12 noon and robbed Rs 50,000 cash and gold worth Rs 20 lakh. The apartment belongs to businessman Rupesh Naik.

The burglars entered the apartment when the family had gone for a wedding. To avoid identification, the robbers damaged all the CCTVs in the building. However, they were captured through CCTV of the neighbouring building. Ponda police are probing the matter further.

