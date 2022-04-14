Goa: Truck rams into temple at Verem; damages structure

A truck rammed into a temple at Verem in the wee hours of Tuesday, causing extensive damage to the structure.

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu registered truck loaded with cement was proceeding on a slope towards the INS Mandovi at around 1.45 am, when the brakes failed and the truck began moving in the reverse direction.

The truck rammed into the entrance of the Shri Saraswati Temple, causing damage about Rs 6 lakh. A scooter and car were also damaged in the process.

The loud sound alerted locals in the area, who rushed to the site and alerted the police.

A Porvorim police team rushed to the spot and arrested the truck driver, releasing him later in the day.

“The accident has cause major damage to the temple, which is estimated at Rs 6 lakh. We have asked the owner of the truck to repair the temple and he has given us an assurance in this matter,” said Deepak Dabholkar, president of the temple committee.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.)

ALSO READ Goa: Margao police seeks cooperation from society at meeting to nip communal tensions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:46 PM IST