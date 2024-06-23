 Captain Viriato Fernandes Heads To Delhi For Oath-Taking As South Goa's Newly Elected MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaCaptain Viriato Fernandes Heads To Delhi For Oath-Taking As South Goa's Newly Elected MP

Captain Viriato Fernandes Heads To Delhi For Oath-Taking As South Goa's Newly Elected MP

In a statement prior to his departure from Dabolim airport, Fernandes expressed deep concerns over several local issues, emphasising his commitment to fighting for the rights of Goans.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Vasco: Captain Viriato Fernandes, the newly elected Member of Parliament from South Goa, left for Delhi on Saturday evening, ahead of his oath-taking ceremony in Parliament scheduled for Monday.

In a statement prior to his departure from Dabolim airport, Fernandes expressed deep concerns over several local issues, emphasising his commitment to fighting for the rights of Goans.

"The six rivers we need to reclaim are being nationalised," he stated, highlighting the adverse impacts of such actions on local communities.

Read Also
Goa Congress Holds Maiden Worker Meet To Bolster Presence In Canacona
article-image

Fernandes Vows To Address Contentious Issues Surrounding Goa's Coastal Belt

Additionally, Fernandes vowed to address the contentious issues surrounding Goa's 105-km coastal belt, currently under the control of the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA).

He also reiterated his concerns over flights moving away from Dabolim airport and shifting their operations to Mopa airport, stating that it could lead to the potential closure of Dabolim airport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Captain Viriato Fernandes Heads To Delhi For Oath-Taking As South Goa's Newly Elected MP

Captain Viriato Fernandes Heads To Delhi For Oath-Taking As South Goa's Newly Elected MP

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Makes Case For ₹8,000 Crore For Various Developmental Projects In State

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Makes Case For ₹8,000 Crore For Various Developmental Projects In State

Goa: Alleged Fraud Rocks Labour Department Amid Government Claims

Goa: Alleged Fraud Rocks Labour Department Amid Government Claims

'Contractors Will Need To Compensate If Sub-Standard Work Detected In Ongoing Project Quality...

'Contractors Will Need To Compensate If Sub-Standard Work Detected In Ongoing Project Quality...

Tamnar Power Transmission Project Will Be Inaugurated In October 2024: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Tamnar Power Transmission Project Will Be Inaugurated In October 2024: Goa CM Pramod Sawant