Captain Viriato Fernandes Heads To Delhi For Oath-Taking As South Goa's Newly Elected MP

Vasco: Captain Viriato Fernandes, the newly elected Member of Parliament from South Goa, left for Delhi on Saturday evening, ahead of his oath-taking ceremony in Parliament scheduled for Monday.

In a statement prior to his departure from Dabolim airport, Fernandes expressed deep concerns over several local issues, emphasising his commitment to fighting for the rights of Goans.

"The six rivers we need to reclaim are being nationalised," he stated, highlighting the adverse impacts of such actions on local communities.

Fernandes Vows To Address Contentious Issues Surrounding Goa's Coastal Belt

Additionally, Fernandes vowed to address the contentious issues surrounding Goa's 105-km coastal belt, currently under the control of the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA).

He also reiterated his concerns over flights moving away from Dabolim airport and shifting their operations to Mopa airport, stating that it could lead to the potential closure of Dabolim airport.