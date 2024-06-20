Goa Congress Holds Maiden Worker Meet To Bolster Presence In Canacona

﻿Canacona: The Congress held its first meeting of its frontal workers in Canacona following the INDIA bloc candidate Capt. Viriato Fernandes’ success at the South Goa Lok Sabha polls, in a bid to strengthen the party in the taluka.

Wide-Ranging Discussions

During the meeting, various issues were discussed related to the Community Health Centre (CHC), muddy water supplied in taps, the issue of the non-functional Gaunem Dam, and the constant fluctuation of electricity.

Read Also Goa: Iron Ore Transport Limit Sparks Controversy In Bombay HC

It has been decided that health awareness drives and cleanliness drives need to be conducted in coordination with the Canacona CHC at the panchayat and municipal levels.

Members also discussed strategies to strengthen the Congress party in Canacona.

While the meeting was coordinated by Congress (South) Organising Secretary Gaspar Coutinho, Canacona Congress Mahila President Ursula Costa encouraged the women to come out and work unitedly to highlight day-to-day problems.