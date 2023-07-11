Belgaum-Panaji NH748: Toll At Ganebail Plaza From Today

Belagavi: Travelling between Belagavi and Goa via Khanapur will be more expensive from Tuesday as the NHAI will start imposing a toll on all four-wheelers from Tuesday morning at the toll plaza erected at Ganebail, about 18 kms from Belagavi.

As per the NHAI notification, collection of user fee is for the use of the completed length of 16.345 kms of Belagavi Khanapur (from km 0.000 to km 30.000) section of NH748.

According to the notification, the single/return journey toll will be as follows: Car, jeep, van or light motor vehicle (₹ 30/₹45), light commercial goods vehicle or mini bus (₹45/₹70), bus or trucks up to two axles (₹95/ ₹140), commercial vehicles up to three axles (₹105/ ₹160), Heavy or multi-axle vehicles (₹150/₹225) and oversized vehicles ( ₹185/₹275).

“However, commercial vehicles within the district of toll plaza registered within the district of toll plaza and not having All India Permit are eligible for 50% discount on normal rates for such category,” NHAI Project Director Bhuvanesh Kumar said.

Opposition to NHAI toll

People in the region have strongly opposed the imposition of toll at the plaza erected in Ganebail and are demanding an exemption.

“There are transporters who rely on this road for the transportation of passengers, bricks, sand and vegetables. The toll will be an additional burden on the transporters and the customers,” a brick kiln owner lamented.

People from Khanapur and surrounding villages have vowed to stall the collection by the NHAI by staging an agitation at the toll plaza.

“The highway is still incomplete as a long stretch near Zadshahapur is not completed, whereas the road from Idalhond is also incomplete. Hence, we will stall the collection of the toll,” warned a local activist in the vicinity.