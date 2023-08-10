Banastarim Accident: Wife Gets Interim Relief From Arrest; 5 days’ Police Custody For Husband

Banastarim Accident | The Goan Network

PANAJI/PONDA: The Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday granted interim anticipatory bail to Meghana Sawardekar, wife of drunk driving accused Paresh Sawardekar in connection with the fatal accident at Banastarim on Sunday.

Apprehending arrest by the Mardol police – currently investigating the case against her husband – Meghana had approached the Court seeking anticipatory bail. Her application also comes a day after the police assured an angry crowd to arrest her, following demands to take her into custody. Witnesses have claimed that Meghana was driving the Mercedes Benz GA-07-K-7311 when it crashed into multiple vehicles killing three and seriously injuring several others. The police, on the other hand, have maintained their stand that Paresh was behind the wheel.

In her plea, the applicant claimed that her statement was recorded by the police on Tuesday, “Meaning thereby the police have already interrogated the applicant. In view of the same, further custodial interrogation is not warranted.” Meghana also cited undergoing brain surgery in 2020 followed by therapy for over a year, while seeking anticipatory bail.

Additional Sessions Court, Panaji (sitting at Ponda) Cholu Gauns granted her interim protection/bail until the disposal of application for anticipatory bail on merits. “In the event of arrest of the applicant, she shall be released upon executing personal bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety in like amount. The applicant shall cooperate in the investigation of the crime. She shall not tamper with the evidence directly or indirectly. She shall not influence witnesses,” reads the order.

Paresh, whose two days of police custody ended on Wednesday, will undergo another five days of custodial interrogation as per orders of the Court.

Meanwhile, a day after a huge crowd marched to the Mardol police station demanding the arrest of Meghana Sinai Savardekar, Mardol police on Wednesday claimed that she could not be located.

A large crowd, mainly from Cumbharjua constituency, went to the police station for the second day in a row to demand the arrest of Meghana, amid allegations that she had been driving the car at the time of the fatal mishap which claimed the lives of three persons at the Banastarim bridge on Sunday night.

A delegation then held discussions with PI Mohan Gawade and Samil Valvaikar sought to know if the police had arrested Meghana, who is also the owner of the Mercedes car which was involved in the mishap, as had been their demand on Tuesday night.

PI Mohan Gawade had assured to take the car owner into custody, but told them that the suspect had not been found at her residence. He added that the police would need some more time to locate her.

The police had earlier arrested Meghana’s husband, Shripad alias Paresh Atmaram Sinai Savardekar, on Monday morning at 4 am, on charges that he had been driving the car at the time of the mishap, a claim strongly refuted by an eyewitness.

He was presented before the First Class Magistrate Court and was remanded to two days in police custody and his remand was further extended by five days.

No CCTVs on key bridges, only 1 breathalyser in Ponda taluka

There have been growing demands for CCTV cameras at strategic points as well as digital alcohol meter breathalysers in Ponda taluka, to ensure quick and efficient detection of traffic offences.

Locals have highlighted the need for CCTV cameras at the five important bridges in Borim, Banastarim, Khandepar, Usgao and Amona, in light of the horrific car mishap at Banastarim on Sunday night.

After the accident on Banastarim bridge, there were conflicting claims on whether the husband or wife had been driving the car involved in the road mishap. The police could have confirmed this on the basis of CCTV footage, but there is not a single CCTV camera between Khandepar and Banastarim.

Sources have also said there is only one breathalyser in Ponda and if any driver is found to be under the influence of alcohol, the police are unable to conduct an immediate test to ascertain alcohol levels.

“Some years ago, the Ponda Traffic Police were allotted 8 breathalysers but within a few months 7 of the 8 breathalysers were found in non-working condition. So, there is only one breathalyser currently being used to test drivers,” said the source.

Ponda Dy SP Ashish Shirodkar admitted the need to install CCTV cameras on major bridges in Ponda taluka.

“The department will follow up on this demand with the government,” stated Dy SP Shirodkar. SP Traffic Bossuet Silva has stated that all traffic police stations would be provided with breathalysers to check drivers who drink and drive.

“This would help Traffic Police to penalise the drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol and endanger public lives,” said SP D’Silva.