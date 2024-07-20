'Awaiting Sanction Of Funds From Centre For Upgradation Of Fishing Jetties,' Says Goa Fisheries Minister, Nilkanth Halarnkar

Panaji: Fisheries Minister, Nilkanth Halarnkar on Friday said the State government is awaiting the sanction of funds from the Centre for carrying out upgradation of fishing jetties under the Pradhanmantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Halarnkar who was replying to the debate on the demands for grants pertaining to fisheries and other departments under his charge said, that DPRs of some jetty upgradation work have already been sent to the Centre.

He also said, that the State government had appointed an agency to formulate the detailed project reports (DPRs) and pursue the sanction of funds by the Centre to execute these projects.

Halarnkar Faces Severe Criticism From Members Of Opposition

Earlier, Halarnkar had faced severe criticism from Opposition members over the pathetic condition of infrastructure on these jetties.

Another issue on which members during the discussion on the demands had slammed the government was its failure to check bull-trawling, LED fishing and the intrusion of mechanised trawlers in shallow waters.

The minister did not address this issue but took up yet another aspect of the fisheries sector he faced flak from the Opposition for – withdrawal of subsidy for VAT on fuel for boats – for resolution.

Halarnkar also said that he has had a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who has indicated that the government will this year revive the scheme for reimbursement of VAT on fuel to fishermen.

A Policy To Come Within Next 3 Months For Injured Stray Animals

Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, who also holds the Animal Husbandry portfolio, told the Goa legislative assembly that within the next three months a policy for injured cattle and other stray animals will be finalised.