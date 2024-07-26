Mphasis Surges To 52-Week High On D-Street After Q1 Financials

Image: Mphasis (Representative)

The share of Mphasis shot up over 5 per cent, a day after the tech outsourcing giant posted their Q1 financials for the fiscal year 2025. The stock opened at Rs 2,800.00 per share on the Indian bourses, and touched a day-high price of Rs 3,017.90 per share. Also recorded a 52 week high today at Rs 3,017.90 per share.

The stock has a recorded a life high of Rs 3,396.70 on dec 31, 2021

Share performance

The stock was trading around Rs 2993.00 per share on the indian bourses at 10.46 am.

Q1 FY25 financials

Net Profit

The June quarter saw a consolidated net profit of Rs 404 crore for Mphasis, a mid-tier provider of IT solutions, an increase of 2.1 percent over the same period last year. Net profit increased by 2.9 percent in the previous period.

The operating revenue of Mphasis increased 4.6 per cent year over year to Rs 3,422 crore. Quarter over quarter, the top line increased by 0.2 per cent.

According to exchange filling from the company, revenue increased 3.1 per cent Year over Year and 0.1 percent QoQ on a constant currency basis.

Total new contract and operating margin

With USD 319 million in new total contact (TCV) wins, 84 per cent of them were in new-generation services. The March quarter saw TCV for the company of USD 177 billion.

Operating margin increased by 10 basis points (bps) in the first quarter, but fell by 40 bps (basis points) year over year to 15 per cent.

Growth In different verticals

On the vertical front, the Technology, Media, and Telecom segment grew over 11 per cent to Rs 5,490 crore, while Banking and Financial Services grew 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,630 crore.

Growth In business verticals | Mphasis exchange filling

The company's headcount decreased by 1,019 workers from April to June, totaling 31,645 workers. In Q1, the percentage of people using Mphasis rose by 1 per cent to 76 per cent.

