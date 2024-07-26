Cipla, Interglobe Aviation & Powergrid To Post Q1 Results Today: Check The Full List Here

Today Friday, July 26, a bunch of big-ticket companies, including private lender Bandhan Bank, pharmaceutical giant Cipla, and low-cost carrier InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), will release their first quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25.
Among the companies that will be releasing their Q1 results today are credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services, KFin Technologies, the power transmission giant Power Grid Corporation of India, and the mining company Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.
Other companies presenting their Q1 FY25 Results are non banking lender Shriram finance, Piramal Pharma, and a couple of small finance bank Including ESAF small finance bank, Equita small finance bank, and computer security giant Quick Heal Technologies. City Union Bank will also post its Q1 FY25 earnings today.
List of all companies posting Q1 earnings
0 Microns
Aarti Drugs
Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
Accelya Solutions India
Ador Fontech
Amber Enterprises India
Apcotex Industries
Bandhan Bank
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Cipla
City Union Bank
De Nora India
Equitas Small Finance Bank
ESAF Small Finance Bank
Eyantra Ventures
FGP
GACM Technologies
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
HT Media
Indergiri Finance
InterGlobe Aviation
IndusInd Bank
Jindal Hotels
Kaynes Technology India
KEC International
KFin Technologies
Kiran Syntex
Latent View Analytics
Laxmi Organic Industries
Nelcast
Nuvama Wealth Management
Padam Cotton Yarns
Power Grid Corporation of India
Piramal Pharma
Punjab & Sind Bank
Quick Heal Technologies
Sanofi India
SBI Cards and Payment Services
Shri Kalyan Holdings
Shree Digvijay Cement Co
Shriram Finance
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals
TTK Prestige
Ujjivan SFB Q1 FY25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revealed that its Q1 net profit decreased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 310 crore. While net interest income increased by 18.7 per cent YoY to Rs 941 crore, the bank's overall revenue for the quarter increased by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1,774 crore. In response to the financial results, the bank's shares saw a 1.4 per cent decline, closing at Rs 43.88 per share.
Ujjivan SFB (Gross and Net NPA)
By the end of Q1 FY25, the bank's asset quality was still good, with net non-performing assets (NNPA) up 33 basis points (bps) to 0.4 per cent and gross non-performing assets (GNPA) down 3 bps to 2.3 per cent. For the quarter, the current and savings account (CASA) ratio was 25.6 per cent. CASA reached ₹8,334 crore, up 27 per cent YoY.
Nestle Q1 FY25
Nestle India reported on Thursday that its net profit for the June quarter increased by 6.91 percent year over year (YoY) to Rs 746.60 crore, up from Rs 698.34 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.
Oprational Revenue
Operational revenue increased by 3.33 percent to Rs 4,813.95 crore from Rs 4,658.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The quarterly results caused a decline in Nestle India's stock price. On the BSE, it was trading for Rs 2,504 apiece, down 1.56 per cent.
The EBITDA Q1 FY25
Maggi manufacturer reported an increase in operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,103 crore in the quarter that ended in June 2024 from Rs 1,058.8 crore in the same period the previous year. The EBITDA margin grew from 22.7 per cent YoY to 22.9 per cent, a 20 basis point (bps) increase.