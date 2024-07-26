Cipla, Interglobe Aviation & Powergrid To Post Q1 Results Today: Check The Full List Here

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today Friday, July 26, a bunch of big-ticket companies, including private lender Bandhan Bank, pharmaceutical giant Cipla, and low-cost carrier InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), will release their first quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25.

Among the companies that will be releasing their Q1 results today are credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services, KFin Technologies, the power transmission giant Power Grid Corporation of India, and the mining company Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.

Other companies presenting their Q1 FY25 Results are non banking lender Shriram finance, Piramal Pharma, and a couple of small finance bank Including ESAF small finance bank, Equita small finance bank, and computer security giant Quick Heal Technologies. City Union Bank will also post its Q1 FY25 earnings today.

List of all companies posting Q1 earnings

0 Microns

Aarti Drugs

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

Accelya Solutions India

Ador Fontech

Amber Enterprises India

Apcotex Industries

Bandhan Bank

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Cipla

City Union Bank

De Nora India

Equitas Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Eyantra Ventures

FGP

GACM Technologies

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

HT Media

Indergiri Finance

InterGlobe Aviation

IndusInd Bank

Jindal Hotels

Kaynes Technology India

KEC International

KFin Technologies

Kiran Syntex

Latent View Analytics

Laxmi Organic Industries

Nelcast

Nuvama Wealth Management

Padam Cotton Yarns

Power Grid Corporation of India

Piramal Pharma

Punjab & Sind Bank

Quick Heal Technologies

Sanofi India

SBI Cards and Payment Services

Shri Kalyan Holdings

Shree Digvijay Cement Co

Shriram Finance

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals

TTK Prestige

Ujjivan SFB Q1 FY25

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revealed that its Q1 net profit decreased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 310 crore. While net interest income increased by 18.7 per cent YoY to Rs 941 crore, the bank's overall revenue for the quarter increased by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1,774 crore. In response to the financial results, the bank's shares saw a 1.4 per cent decline, closing at Rs 43.88 per share.

Read Also RBI Tightens Rules For Domestic Money Transfers: New Guidelines For Cash Transactions And KYC

Ujjivan SFB (Gross and Net NPA)

By the end of Q1 FY25, the bank's asset quality was still good, with net non-performing assets (NNPA) up 33 basis points (bps) to 0.4 per cent and gross non-performing assets (GNPA) down 3 bps to 2.3 per cent. For the quarter, the current and savings account (CASA) ratio was 25.6 per cent. CASA reached ₹8,334 crore, up 27 per cent YoY.

Nestle Q1 FY25

Nestle India reported on Thursday that its net profit for the June quarter increased by 6.91 percent year over year (YoY) to Rs 746.60 crore, up from Rs 698.34 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Oprational Revenue

Operational revenue increased by 3.33 percent to Rs 4,813.95 crore from Rs 4,658.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The quarterly results caused a decline in Nestle India's stock price. On the BSE, it was trading for Rs 2,504 apiece, down 1.56 per cent.

Read Also Karnataka Bank Surges 3.5% On Dalal Street After Declaring Q1 Results

The EBITDA Q1 FY25

Maggi manufacturer reported an increase in operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,103 crore in the quarter that ended in June 2024 from Rs 1,058.8 crore in the same period the previous year. The EBITDA margin grew from 22.7 per cent YoY to 22.9 per cent, a 20 basis point (bps) increase.