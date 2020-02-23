With shows for every palate, a lot is cooking on Indian TV channels

Reinventing forgotten recipes

The other model, actor turned chef is Aditya Bal. After a tryst with modeling, thanks to his uncle, designer Rohit Bal, and a not-so-successful stint in Bollywood, Aditya finally found his calling in cooking. With his show, Lost Recipes, he has found the perfect way to popularity, and has become a star chef.

In the interesting show, Aditya takes viewers on a search for old, delicious recipes that have somehow dropped out of the pages of food history. He discovers them hidden in some nook and cranny of the country — at times, zealously preserved by a single family - and learns about their origin. And then he reinvents them in his own style.

The super star chef

One chef who can be easily called the superstar of cookery shows on TV is Ranveer Brar. From humble beginnings as an apprentice to a kebab vendor in his birthplace, Lucknow, Ranveer rose to become the youngest executive chef in India at the age of 25. He then set up a restaurant, Banq, in Boston, US, which won the award for the ‘Best New Restaurant in the World’ from the magazine, Wallpaper.

In India, he has handled banquets at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Prime Minister’s residence. And currently, he is the chef who has been the most prolific in presenting a myriad cookery shows on various channels. Some of them are, Breakfast Xpress, The Great Indian Rasoi, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokhaa, Station Masters Tiffin, Himalayas — The Off-beat Adventure, and many more. He is also one of the judges for season six of Masterchef India.

There are many more interesting cookery shows that cannot be covered in this single column. That itself should give you an idea about the glut of shows on Indian food on TV!

A weekly look at the good, the mad and the tawdry on the TV scene