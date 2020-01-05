Waffle love

Some of us take our love for waffles to such extremes, we make it our new passion and profession. Case in point: the quirky and popular VJ Andy, Partner & Investor, New York Waffle and Dinges who has acquired a stake in the famous dessert delivery.

Andy is something of a dessert junkie, confessing, “I have always had a soft spot for desserts. I can personally eat desserts for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so this is a perfect partnership!”

Excerpts from our chat...

Tell us about your passion for waffles. Was it love at first bite?

I’ve been fascinated by the way waffles were made since I was very young, I remember being puzzled by the magic of them, how this liquid turned into the crispy warm sweet delight! So you could say my love affair with waffles goes way back.

New York Waffles & Dinges - what made you take the plunge as a business.

Today in India there has been a boom in QSR, and due to the demand, New York Waffles & Dinges I feel is a great way of joining the market as our waffles, I can say, are the best!