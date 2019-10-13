Varan-bhaat, jhunka-bhakri: Amruta Khanvilkar gives the lowdown on her favourite dishes and cheat day must-haves

I eat to live
I fall in the category of eat to live. There was a time when I used to follow ‘Live to eat’, which affected my health. So, I decided to understand nutrition, what food suits my body and what doesn’t work for me. I am a person who loves to be healthy, desires a certain kind of body as that makes me feel good and confident. Today, I understand my body well and I now know what food means to me. There are some foods that feel like medicine, but because they are good for my body, I consume it.
No Instagram, please
I am not fond of Instagramming food pics, as I get very impatient when the food comes to my table. I enjoy food to the fullest and this is the only time when I don’t touch the phone.
Memorable meals ever
I am a Maharashtrian at heart and otherwise! One of my most memorable meals has been at Pune’s Sri Missal, it’s a small place I used to visit every weekend. They had mouth-watering missal for just Rs 12. I still miss the taste of it as I enjoyed it throughout my college life. Another place is Sujata Mastaani in Pune again. Their dry fruit mastaani is to die for...but I can’t eat it anymore as I have become lactose intolerant. I have been to Umame in Mumbai, they have an amazing Sushi bowl with an array of 36 pieces — of which I can gobble down 20 atleast (laughs). This is one of the most amazing meals I had with Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Himanshu.
I also remember the chocolate crêpe that I had with my family, right below the Eiffel Tower. It was a rainy day, and that hot crepe just made our day after which we enjoyed the beautiful view of Paris from the Eiffel tower. The meal I miss the most is chocolate fondue with fruits or brownies or waffles...all of which I have stopped eating and being a dessert person, I miss sweets very much.
Fave comfort food
My favourite food is dal, chawal and mirchi ka acchar...You can completely win me over with it.
I can’t resist...
Chocolate, chocolate and anything made from chocolate...Chocolate makes me happy.
A strict no-no
I have a habit of eating chips once every six-seven months. For me any fried and packaged food is a strict no-no. Also, milk as of now.
An experimental eater
I am very experimental when it comes to trying different cuisines. I have not tried any unusual food as my stomach is very sensitive, but I do love trying different foods. I had tried Mexican food in Detroit and loved the Guacamole. That was the first time I tried Mexican food and absolutely fell in love with it.
Carry your meal to work
I have always carried my own food to work. When it comes to ordering meals — butter chicken, garlic naan, romali roti and kebabs is what I prefer as its very time consuming and tiring to cook.
Best food destinations
Pret A Manger in the USA is one of the best places I have had food at. In Mumbai, I would say Indigo Delicatessen — my second home. I am an avid visitor of Gajalee as love seafood and any sushi bar.
I hate cooking
I hate cooking and which why Himanshu and I are always fighting (laughs) as he loves ‘ghar ka khaana’. I keep telling him I will do it for the kids...haha. There have been no cooking disasters as I know how to cook, but not something I like to do. Let me tell you, I make amazing dal and kebabs.
Maharashtrian through and through
Being a Maharashtrian, it’s definitely Maharashtrian food. Varan bhaat, jhunka, bhakri, etc are my favourites. I have a fondness for Italian and Mexican food as well. Ramen Noodles and Sushi are my favourite Asian dishes.
Fave ghar ka khana
Mummy ki tadke wali dal with steamed rice, home-made ghee and mirchi ka achaar. I also like bhakri with fish curry made in coconut milk.
On cheat days, I eat...
I have two cheat days, depends upon when I want to take them. I either follow them back to back or separately. Cheat day for me means pancakes or waffles in the morning and chai ke saath thodi chakli or khaari. Main course would definitely be butter chicken or kebabs and lot of ghee. All these are must haves on my cheat days...
