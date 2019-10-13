Varan-bhaat, jhunka-bhakri: Amruta Khanvilkar gives the lowdown on her favourite dishes and cheat day must-haves

I eat to live

I fall in the category of eat to live. There was a time when I used to follow ‘Live to eat’, which affected my health. So, I decided to understand nutrition, what food suits my body and what doesn’t work for me. I am a person who loves to be healthy, desires a certain kind of body as that makes me feel good and confident. Today, I understand my body well and I now know what food means to me. There are some foods that feel like medicine, but because they are good for my body, I consume it.

No Instagram, please

I am not fond of Instagramming food pics, as I get very impatient when the food comes to my table. I enjoy food to the fullest and this is the only time when I don’t touch the phone.

Memorable meals ever

I am a Maharashtrian at heart and otherwise! One of my most memorable meals has been at Pune’s Sri Missal, it’s a small place I used to visit every weekend. They had mouth-watering missal for just Rs 12. I still miss the taste of it as I enjoyed it throughout my college life. Another place is Sujata Mastaani in Pune again. Their dry fruit mastaani is to die for...but I can’t eat it anymore as I have become lactose intolerant. I have been to Umame in Mumbai, they have an amazing Sushi bowl with an array of 36 pieces — of which I can gobble down 20 atleast (laughs). This is one of the most amazing meals I had with Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Himanshu.