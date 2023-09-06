Unlock The Chef In You: Samosa Singh Shares 'Cheese Corn Samosa' Recipe That Will Leave Your Foodie Family & Friends Impressed

Samosa Singh Shares 'Cheese Corn Samosa' Recipe |

Did you celebrate Samosa Day by visiting a popular restaurant serving the best samosas? The next time you crave to taste some yummy 'corn samosa loaded with cheese' that is a people's favourite dish, order it from your home kitchen. Yes, you read that right. We suggest you unlock the chef in you by taking tips from the exclusive recipe of Samosa Singh, an outlet opened by a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur-couple Nidhi and Shikhar Veer Singh which serves a vast variety of the North Indian snack.

Ingredients:

For the Filling: 10 kg corn kernels (frozen or canned), 5 kg grated cheese (cheddar or a similar melting cheese), 2 kg finely chopped onions, 2 kg finely chopped bell peppers (red and green), 1 kg boiled and mashed potatoes, 500g chopped green chilies (adjust for spice level), 500g ginger-garlic paste, 500g chopped cilantro (coriander leaves), 500g cooking oil, 100g cumin seeds, 100g turmeric powder, 100g garam masala, and salt to taste.

For the Samosa Dough: 10 kg all-purpose flour, 500g ghee or oil, salt to taste, and water as needed for kneading.

Preparation: Let the magic begin

Heat the cooking oil in a large, industrial-sized pan. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a few more minutes until the raw aroma disappears. Stir in the turmeric powder and garam masala.

Add the chopped bell peppers and corn kernels. Cook until they become tender. Mix in the mashed potatoes and grated cheese. Stir well until the cheese is fully melted and incorporated.

Season the filling with salt and garnish with chopped cilantro. Allow the mixture to cool completely before using it as a samosa filling.

Now, in a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt. Mix well.

Add the ghee or oil and mix until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Slowly add water and knead the dough until it's smooth and firm. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

Time to assemble and fry Samosas as one needs to divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a thin oval or circular shape (roughly 7-8 inches in diameter).

Cut each rolled portion in half to form two semi-circles. Take one semi-circle, brush the straight edge with water, and fold it into a cone shape.

Stuff the cone with the prepared cheese corn filling and seal the open edges by pressing firmly.

Heat the oil in a large deep fryer or a suitable container.

Carefully slide the stuffed samosas into the hot oil and fry until they turn golden brown and crisp.

Remove the fried samosas and drain excess oil on paper towels. Allow them to cool slightly before packing them for distribution.

Serve with sauce and chutney. It goes well with a cup of chai or coffee, or coke as well.

