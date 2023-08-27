Forget Aloo & Gobi Paratha, Netizens Have Found Their New Viral Recipe - Bhindi Paratha | Instagram

It's been a while since we didn't come across weird food fusions, right? But the 'wait' has actually ended with a new dish that the internet users have found. It's unimaginable, for sure, unless you could ever think of something like a paratha made up of okra (bhindi).

An Instagram-based cooking page shared a recipe with okra that has gone viral on the internet. While most of us would be aware of aloo (potato) and gobi (cabbage) paratha, the cooking video showed the preparation of bhindi paratha which has left netizens in splits. Would you ever give the dish a try? Take a look at the video to figure out if the dish holds the potential to tickle your taste buds.

Video goes viral with millions of views

"After watching this recipe of okra, will stop cooking vegetables and will always like to cook this (translated)," the video was captioned on the content-sharing platform. So far, the reel showing a woman preparing bhindi paratha has attracted 8.6 million views.

Here's how to make 'Bhindi Paratha' (as suggested in cooking reel)

It begins with a dough flattened and garnished with raw bhindi, followed by the entire process of preparing the viral dish. First, the vegetable is finely chopped and added with some turmeric, salt, and chili powder. After mixing it well, it is stuffed in a dough and fried on a pan with ghee.

Netizens react

Reacting to the preparation, internet users took to the comments section and said: "It's a bad idea. Don't try it." However, some chose to differ as they commented, "Nice try..." Another reaction that caught the attention of netizens, read, "Other vegetables we normally used for stuffing paratha like "ham ja rha h ye Gola chhodkar (we are leaving this planet)."

