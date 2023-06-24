WATCH: Not Kanda Bhaji or Onion Pakoda, Here's A Viral Dish Every Foodie Wanting To Enjoy Rains Must Taste

It's raining in Mumbai. So, are you ready to enjoy the weather with some chai and onion-based recipes? Why not ditch the usual onion pakoda or bhaji this monsoon with some quirky dish gone viral on the internet? "Onion Blossom" -- a dish that not only looks mouthwatering but also sets the rainy vibe right.

One of the food vlogs shared the dish online and in no time, the preparation impressed people and left them craving to give it a bite. The footage showed a street vendor in Vadodara's Karelibagh preparing the ideal dish for onion lovers and those wanting to spice up the monsoon mood with some complimenting cuisine.

From initially letting the veggie crack open as a blossoming flower in a machine to deep frying it in oil and serving it hot with masala and mayo, the dish comes to live to add happiness to a great rainy day.

Since the food reel surfaced on Instagram earlier this June, it has so far gathered 5.4 million views and more than 2 lakh likes. Hundreds of comments were shared expressing their excitement to try and taste the delicacy.

Despite the video featuring a food outlet in Vadodara, Gujarat, the dish might be available at your location too. It is said that "Agar kisi chiz ko dil se chaho toh puri kayanat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." What are you waiting for? Bring out the foodie in you and explore the khau gullies in your city to find out the spot that serves this crispy rain food.